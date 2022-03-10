2 Were in High School Classroom When Wounded in Miami Gardens Shooting

Two of the three people wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Miami Gardens high school Wednesday were in a classroom when they were hit by gunfire, according to arrest reports.

The afternoon shooting happened outside North Gardens High School off Northwest 183rd Street and left two teen students hospitalized.

A third victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Arrested in the shooting were 18-year-olds Nathaniel Spikes and Lderrick Session, as well as a 17-year-old.

Miami-Dade Corrections

They're facing charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, fleeing or eluding police, and interference in an educational institution.

According to the arrest reports, an off-duty officer was working at the school and noticed a car in the parking lot pull up next to the school and someone in the back open fire.

Three people were injured in the shooting, including two who were in a classroom and one who was walking outside the school, the reports said.

"Rounds penetrated a glass door on the side of the building which went through the classroom wall and struck two of the victims," the reports said.

The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras outside the school, the reports said.

Family members said the two victims, one an 18-year-old senior at the school and the other a 17-year-old junior, were hospitalized. Both were expected to recover.

After the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed and was pursued by the officer, officials said.

The vehicle slowed down outside the Top Golf on Northwest 7th Avenue where Sessions and the 17-year-old, who had been in the back seat, tried to flee on foot, the reports said.

Both were taken into custody, and the 17-year-old tossed a Glock handgun before he surrendered, the reports said.

The vehicle, which was being driven by Spikes, continued to flee but went off the roadway when Spikes tried to do a u-turn, the reports said. Spikes was also taken into custody.

In the back of the car were an empty extended Glock magazine and a Springfield rifle, the reports said.

One of the suspects told detectives he had been involved in a physical altercation with the target victim before the shooting, the reports said.

Spikes and Session were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.