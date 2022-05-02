2 With Ties to Miami-Dade Commissioner Among 3 Charged in $640K Theft of County Money

Two men with ties to a Miami-Dade commissioner are among three people facing charges related to a $640,000 theft of county money, authorities said.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office was expected to announce the charges at a Monday afternoon news conference.
Authorities said the trio are accused of manipulating the county's grant awarding process by utilizing the prestige of a commissioner's office.
Arrested in the theft are 48-year-old Evelt Jeudy and 55-year-old Mackinley Lauriston, the Miami Herald reported.
Jeudy is an aide for Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, and Lauriston is Monestime's former chief of staff, according to the paper.
The third suspect, 51-year-old Nadeine Chery, was arrested in St. Lucie County.
All three face charges including racketeering, organized fraud, grand theft, and unlawfully filing a false document.
