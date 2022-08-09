Broward

2 Woman Hospitalized After Shooting at Hollywood Laundromat

Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Stirling Road just after 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area

By NBC 6

Hollywood Police generic
NBC 6 South Florida

Police are investigating a shooting Monday at a Hollywood laundromat that sent two woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Stirling Road just after 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Once they arrived, officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Investigators have not released details on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BrowardHollywoodshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us