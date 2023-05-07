2 Women Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Cellphones at SunFest Music Festival: Police

Police arrested two women Saturday who they said were caught with a half dozen stolen cellphones taken during the SunFest music festival in West Palm Beach.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the women, who are from Colombia, were each charged with multiple counts of grand theft and resisting arrest with violence.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the victims reported their phones being stolen, providing descriptions of the thieves. Police found the two women, whose names were not released, still at the concert and took them into custody.

The victims identified the thieves, who refused to give their names or provide information to the officers. Both women were taken to police headquarters and later transferred to the Palm Beach County jail.