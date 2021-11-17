2 Women Charged With Murder in Wynwood Robbery Attempt That Ended in Shooting

Two women are facing murder charges in connection with a robbery attempt in Wynwood last month that ended with a man shot to death.

Keandra Tania Johnson, 29, and Carnisha Shonguanda Mathis, 26, were arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in the Oct. 12 incident, arrest reports showed.

The alleged gunman, 25-year-old Saivon Adams, was arrested on similar charges days after the shooting, Miami-Dade County jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The arrest reports said the trio were attempting to rob a man around 2 a.m. near the 2200 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Video surveillance showed the three suspects in a white Audi that slowed down as the victim was crossing the street, the reports said.

The car stops and Johnson started driving while Adams and Mathis started following the victim, the reports said.

Adams then approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to the ground to rob him, the reports said.

Moments later, there was a struggle between the victims and Adams, who shot the victim multiple times, the reports said.

Johnson then picked up Adams and Mathis in the Audi and they fled the scene, the reports said.

Police haven't released the name of the victim.

Adams, Johnson and Mathis remained held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.