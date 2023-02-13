2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens

The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver killed two women Sunday night, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16300 block of NW 42nd Avenue.

According to police, the driver of a silver, Infiniti was traveling southbound on NW 42nd Avenue, when he struck two women walking southbound in the middle lane.

The suspect then got out of his car and fled the scene on foot and was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.