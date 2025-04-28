Two women were transported to the hospital Monday morning after they were stabbed in Allapattah, Miami Police officials said.

According to Miami Police, at around 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 3600 Block of Northwest 20th Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Once at the scene, officers found two women suffering from apparent stab wounds who were then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their conditions and identities have not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made as an investigation into the stabbing remains active.

This is a developing story.