2 Women Hospitalized After Miami Beach Shooting: Police

Two people were hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said officers arrived in the 700 block of Ocean Drive after reports of gunfire in the area around 1 a.m.

Police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds in the area. One woman, who was not identified, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, who was also not identified, was treated for a graze wound and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officers detained two possible suspects and weapons involved, but did not say if any charges had been filed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.