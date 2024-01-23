2 workers hospitalized after crane collapses off U.S. 27 in western Broward

Two workers were rushed to the hospital after a crane collapsed near the Florida Everglades in western Broward County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened off U.S. 27 close to mile marker 47 and in the area of the Holey Land Wildlife Management area.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the crane collapsed next to some large power line poles and multiple fire rescue crews at the scene.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed two men were injured in the collapse, including one who had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

The identities and exact conditions of the men were unknown.

