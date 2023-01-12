2 Workers Hospitalized After Fall at Hialeah Construction Site

Two workers were hospitalized after falling from a lift at a construction site in Hialeah Thursday.

The incident happened at a building in the 3800 block of W. 18th Avenue.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the workers, who are 18 and 30, fell about 25 feet from the lift.

They were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No other information was immediately known.

