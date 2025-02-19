Port St. Lucie

2-year-old boy dies after shooting self in head in Port St. Lucie: Police

"Don’t ever assume that the child is too young to be able to get a hold of that gun and pull the trigger," Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said.

By NBC6

A 2-year-old boy has died after he shot himself in the head on Tuesday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The child was in a bedroom with his mother at the time of the shooting, NBC affiliate WPTV reported. Police responded to the house in the 5700 block of NW Zenith Drive after 7 p.m.

Authorities said the gun belonged to the mother's fiancé, who also lived in the house.

“If you’re gonna have a firearm, and you’re gonna have children in the house, obviously the gun needs to be secured," Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said. "Don’t ever assume that the child is too young to be able to get a hold of that gun and pull the trigger.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to charge anyone in the toddler's death.

