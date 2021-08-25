2-Year-Old Dies After Being Found in Fort Lauderdale River: Police

Police are investigating after a young child was found in a river in Fort Lauderdale late Tuesday night and later died at a nearby hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police say officers arrived at the scene of the 700 block of Southwest 4th Court shortly after 10 p.m. after reports of the child missing.

Officers searched the area and found the 2-year-old in the water under a bridge at Southwest 7th Avenue and the New River.

The child was pulled out of the water and both officers and fire rescue crews began performing CPR. The child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the child's identity or circumstances surrounding the incident as an investigation continues.