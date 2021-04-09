Marathon

2-Year-Old Girl Airlifted to Miami Hospital After Being Found Unconscious in Pool

The child was first taken to Fishermen's Hospital in Marathon and then airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

A young girl was airlifted to a Miami hospital Friday after being found unconscious in a pool in the Florida Keys.

Officials said the girl and her family were staying in a vacation home in Marathon when the incident occurred. The 2-year-old girl was found unconscious in the pool on the 100 block of Coco Plum Drive.

Detectives said adults initially lost sight of the child before finding her in the pool. CPR was immediately administered.

The girl's condition is currently unknown.

Officials said foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

