A 2-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he fell from a third-floor balcony in Lauderhill, officials said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 1980 NW 46th Ave.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once the child was found, he was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

What led up to the child falling off the balcony is unclear.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story.