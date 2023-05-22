2-Year-Old Hospitalized After Near-Drowning at Pembroke Pines Home

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after a near-drowning in Pembroke Pines Monday.

The incident happened at a home near Northwest 77th Avenue and Northwest 6th Court.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers responded to the home and the child was immediately given CPR.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were being given treatment.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Officers responded to the area of NW 77 Avenue & NW 6th Court regarding the near drowning of a 2-year-old child. CPR began immediately, and the child was transported to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment. Our investigation remains on-going. pic.twitter.com/lKc1yKX97c — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 22, 2023

No other information was available. The incident remains under investigation.

