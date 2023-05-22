Pembroke Pines

2-Year-Old Hospitalized After Near-Drowning at Pembroke Pines Home

The incident happened at a home near Northwest 77th Avenue and Northwest 6th Court

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after a near-drowning in Pembroke Pines Monday.

The incident happened at a home near Northwest 77th Avenue and Northwest 6th Court.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers responded to the home and the child was immediately given CPR.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were being given treatment.

No other information was available. The incident remains under investigation.

