2-Year-Old Hospitalized After Near-Drowning at Pembroke Pines Home

A 2-year-old was hospitalized after a near-drowning in Pembroke Pines Monday.
The incident happened at a home near Northwest 77th Avenue and Northwest 6th Court.
Pembroke Pines Police said officers responded to the home and the child was immediately given CPR.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were being given treatment.
No other information was available. The incident remains under investigation.
