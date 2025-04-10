‘Nothing is ever the same since then': 2 years since historic flooding hit Fort Lauderdale

Kristen Slingerland fears the rainy season.

“We had a hard rain a couple days ago, definitely gives you PTSD, that’s for sure,” Slingerland said from her home in Edgewood. “All of us are on high alert. We are constantly watching that flood gate right there, yeah.”

On April 12, 2023, Slingerland, her husband and 10-year-old son endured the 26 inches of rain that flooded parts of Fort Lauderdale, forcing them to wade out in feet of water to get to safety the next day.

Now her home is rebuilt, and she has a new baby. But when the skies open up, she gets anxious.

“I want to pick things up off the floor, to be honest, that’s the first thing I want to do, I need to go inside and pick stuff up off the floor, I don’t want to lose anything else again,” Slingerland said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, made more than 900 rescues in the aftermath of the 2023 storm, saving people from their homes.

“Lots of times we go on these rescues, the first thing they want to do is jump on you, attack the boat. You have multiple people at one time and that’s when the rescuers become victims,” said Vincent Pangallo, a driver-engineer with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, who led the training.

This week, more than one-quarter of the department was trained to be ready in the event of another flood disaster. Now they have new boats, new dry suits and new and improved equipment for high water response.

“Storm drains, sewers all pop off, so in the classroom we’re teaching the guys how to read the water, what to look for in the water,” Pangallo said.

It’s training Slingerland hopes is never needed. The storm changed her forever.

“No, nothing is ever the same since then,” Slingerland said.