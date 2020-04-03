coronavirus

20 Broward Sheriff’s Office Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

The employees infected with COVID-19 include some firefighters, some law enforcement and some civilians

Twenty Broward Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for coronavirus and more are expected, Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

The employees infected with COVID-19 include some firefighters, some law enforcement and some civilians, Tony said at a news conference Friday.

"This is something that we know is a real threat to us," Tony said. "We're probably going to have more increased numbers."

Tony said about 200 employees who had been possibly exposed to someone with coronavirus have gone into self-isolation, but about 150 have returned to work.

Tony said the department has a daily screening protocol, and anyone displaying symptoms is pulled out of service.

