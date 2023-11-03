20-year-old arrested in connection with Margate teen's yearslong abuse

Police have arrested a third person in connection with a case of a Margate teen who police say was abused, tortured and caged up for years by her legal guardians.

Shankyria Clayton, 20, is accused of participating and witnessing the abuse of her 15-year-old sister for years.

BSO Shankyria Clayton

Last week, Margate Police arrested and charged Latricia Crawley, 46, and Benjamin Lockett, 43, who allegedly forced the teen to sleep in two closets for almost a decade.

The teen's body showed evidence of long-term trauma from beatings, including scars and bruising, police said. There were also signs of malnutrition.

Clayton is facing several charges, including aggravated child abuse. A judge in bond court ordered her to stay away from the victim and the residence and to have no contact with minors. She was in Broward jail on a $60,000 bond.

The teen is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families