20-year-old arrested in stolen car after illegal street racing in Broward

Miami-Dade Police department detectives arrested a 20-year-old Bryan Palacio after watching him perform high speed maneuvers during a street takeover in Broward on Saturday.

According to a police report, detectives witnessed a grey Dodge Charger blocking the intersection at NW 30th Avenue and NW 20th street. When the lights turned green, the driver of the Charger began doing burnouts and doughnuts while spectators gathered around and filmed on cellphones.

After the car had pulled into a parking lot close by, detectives say they were able to pull up to the driver side door, arrested the driver and charged him with reckless driving, drag racing in a highway and resisting arrest without violence.

The report also says that the detectives were able to run the tags on the Dodge Charger and found out that the car had been stolen out of the Davie Police Department earlier this week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Palacio was booked at TGK without any incident, according to the police.