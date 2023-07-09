Man, 20, arrested in stolen car after illegal street racing in Miami-Dade

A street takeover bust in Miami-Dade ended with the arrest of a man found driving a stolen car over the weekend, police said.

Miami-Dade Police detectives arrested 20-year-old Bryan Palacio after watching him perform high speed maneuvers during a street takeover on Saturday, officials said.

According to a police report, detectives witnessed a grey Dodge Charger blocking the intersection at Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 20th street.

When the lights turned green, the driver of the Charger began doing burnouts and doughnuts while spectators gathered around and filmed on cellphones, police said.

After the car had pulled into a parking lot close by, detectives say they were able to pull up to the driver side door, arrested the driver, Palacio, and charged him with reckless driving, drag racing in a highway and resisting arrest without violence.

The report also says that the detectives were able to run the tags on the Dodge Charger and found out that the car had been stolen out of Davie earlier in the week.

Palacio was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Ten other citations were issued during the operation, police said.