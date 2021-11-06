20-Year-Old Woman Killed While Checking on Deer in Roadway in Orlando

A Florida woman who stopped to check on a deer that was struck by a vehicle was killed when another driver hit her early Saturday.

The 20-year-old woman stopped her vehicle in the center lane of the three-lane road near the University of Central Florida in Orlando at 2:25 a.m., activated her hazard lights and got out of her car to check on the animal lying in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 23-year-old man struck and killed her as he passed the vehicle. Investigators said he didn't see the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.