20-year-old woman on bicycle struck, killed in Ives Estates hit-and-run: Police

Miami-Dade Police are searching for the driver of a pick-up truck who fatally struck a woman on a bike before fleeing the scene on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Northeast 14th Avenue and Northeast 205th Terrace in Ives Estates at around 10 a.m.

Police said the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maria Araujo Muniz De Souza, was riding her bicycle eastbound on Northeast 205th Street and as she approached the intersection of Northeast 14th Avenue, she was struck by a pick-up truck.

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: We are seeking the assistance of the community in locating the vehicle involved in a HIT & RUN that occurred on 9/17/2023 in the area of NE 205 Terrace and NE 14 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/J4WlkmfNvh — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 18, 2023

The area was still roped off and an electric bike in the middle of the street when NBC6 arrived at the scene Sunday. The roadway has since been reopened to traffic.

Police said they believe the truck was a gold Toyota Tacoma made between the years 2007 to 2013.

It is not know what direction the truck took off in.

Muniz De Souza was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to the Aventura Trauma Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are urging anyone with any information on the incident to contact them or call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.