200+ Flights Canceled at South Florida Airports as Winter Storm Batters East Coast

South Florida airports are dealing with the ramifications of extreme winter weather in the Northeast, just as a cold front could see some of the lowest temperatures in years in the Sunshine State.

Over 200 flights have been canceled at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At Miami International Airport, there have been at least 145 cancellations and 111 delays Saturday and at Fort Lauderdale International Airport there have been at least 127 cancellations and 54 delays.

American Airlines, Delta and JetBlue accounted for the majority of the canceled flights at MIA and JetBlue and Spirit were the most affected by the cancellations at FLL.

In the Northeast, LaGuardia Airport airport has canceled 97 percent of inbound and outbound flights, while other airports in the region saw between 46 and 91 percent of flights canceled due to the severe storms.

Sunday morning wind chills or "feels-like" temps are expected be around 30° in Miami and Fort Lauderdale and in the 20s away from the ocean.