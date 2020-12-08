2021 Florida Renaissance Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

The 2021 Florida Renaissance Festival has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The annual festival, held at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, won't take place until 2022, organizers said Monday.

"In light of the present situation brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that all signs point to a predicted new surge of the virus in the new year, we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Florida Renaissance Festival," organizers tweeted. "This decision was one that we felt we needed to make in order to ensure the safety of our staff, our vendors, volunteers, entertainers and our loyal patrons."

The fest, which lets participants travel back in time to the 16th Century, had been scheduled for weekends between Feb. 13 and March 28.

Organizers said the 2022 event, which will be the 30th anniversary, "will be bigger and better than ever."