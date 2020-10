Organizers have canceled this year's Miami International Boat Show due to COVID-19.

The 2021 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, scheduled for Feb. 11-15, 2021, was canceled following a "thorough analysis of the local market and safety-first principles," organizers announced Friday.

Next year's show at the Miami Marine Stadium will take place Feb. 17-21, 2022.

