Miami Marathon

2021 Miami Marathon Canceled Due to Coronavirus

A virtual event will take its place

GETTY IMAGES/MIAMI HERALD

The Miami Marathon has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus, event organizers announced Monday.

The Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon scheduled for Jan. 31, and the Life Time Tropical 5K, scheduled for Jan. 30, are not happening in 2021.

"Believe me when I say we are devastated," said Frankie Ruiz, a co-founder and co-creator of the events. "This will be the first time we are unable to host this event since its inception in 2003, however the health and well-being of our running community is of utmost importance."

Local

Columbus Day 2 hours ago

Advocates Push to Change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Data Hiccup Hits Florida COVID Numbers While Virus Remains Stable

Ruiz also announced a virtual event in its place and that details are coming soon.

Participants that are currently registered will be emailed Monday with options to either defer their entry to 2022's events, switch to the alternative virtual event, or donate their registration fee to Miami-Dade County Public Schools via the Life Time Foundation.

Click here for more information.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Miami Marathoncoronavirus florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us