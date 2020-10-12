2021 Miami Marathon Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Miami Marathon has been canceled due to concerns of the coronavirus, event organizers announced Monday.

The Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon scheduled for Jan. 31, and the Life Time Tropical 5K, scheduled for Jan. 30, are not happening in 2021.

"Believe me when I say we are devastated," said Frankie Ruiz, a co-founder and co-creator of the events. "This will be the first time we are unable to host this event since its inception in 2003, however the health and well-being of our running community is of utmost importance."

Ruiz also announced a virtual event in its place and that details are coming soon.

Participants that are currently registered will be emailed Monday with options to either defer their entry to 2022's events, switch to the alternative virtual event, or donate their registration fee to Miami-Dade County Public Schools via the Life Time Foundation.

