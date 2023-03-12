Broward

2023 Broward Heart Walk Kicks Off in Davie

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Broward Heart Walk is back and there is still time to register and participate.

Festivities begin Sunday, March 12 at 8 a.m., but the walk begins at 9 a.m. at Nova Southeastern University located at 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd in Davie.

According to the American Heart Association cardiovascular disease occurs every 39 seconds and is the number one killer of all Americans. It also kills more women than all forms of cancer combined and congenital cardiovascular defects are the most common cause of infant death from birth defects.

By joining the Heart Walk, you join more than a million people in 300+ cities across America in taking a stand against heart disease and helping save lives.

To register or donate to the walk, click here.

This article tagged under:

BrowardAmerican Heart Association
