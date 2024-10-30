2024 International Boat Show kicks off in Fort Lauderdale: What you need to know

The 65th annual International Boat Show in Fort Lauderdale kicked off on Wednesday.

According to organizers, it is the largest boat show ever produced to date. It holds the title of the largest in-water boat show in the world, featuring over 1,000 exhibitors from around the globe.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place early Wednesday morning to commemorate 65 years since the event began in the city of Fort Lauderdale.

“Everybody wants to see what’s the latest and the greatest,” Mayor Dean Trantalis told NBC6 News.

The show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets.

The boat show is taking place in seven different locations across the city: the Broward County Convention Center, Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Pier 66 Marina, and Superyacht Village at Pier 66 South.

Ticketholders from more than 20 countries will get to see over a thousand unique and luxurious boats on display and floating on the riverfront.

“A hundred and fifty of those are over 100 feet,” added Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa.

Though Trantalis said the grand sizes aren’t the only magnificent aspect.

“It’s about the technologies that the industry has to offer, you know, year after year,” he said.

The event generates a total of nearly $1.8 billion annually, according to organizers.

Doole told NBC6 that people can expect to walk and learn a lot.

“Everybody that actually built this stuff is here, so they can explain it to you,” Doole said.

Tickets are available exclusively online. Click here for more information.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Wednesday, 10/30 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, 10/31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 11/1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 11/2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, 11/3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE TO PARK

The official website recommends parking and starting the FLIBS experience at the Broward County Convention Center, which serves as the Transportation Hub for the show. Once parked, ticketholders can access transportation via shuttle, golf cart, or water taxi to all show locations. For additional parking options, click here.

ACTIVE DUTY OR MILITARY VETERANS

Complimentary tickets will be offered to veterans on Sunday, Nov. 3 free of charge. Send proof via email at cxteam@informa.com, or show your ID at a ticketing agent at the entrance. Family and friends are not eligible for this offer.

ITEMS PROHIBITED AT THE SHOW

Firearms or other weapons

Drones

Pets, except for service animals

Bicycles, scooters, rollerblades, skateboards, hoverboards, electric or not

FOOD/BEVERAGE OPTIONS

The boat show offers a variety of options, also catering to vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free guests. For more information visit the Culinary Experience page.