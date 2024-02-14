2024 Miami International Boat Show kicks off with tens of thousands expected to attend

The 2024 Miami International Boat Show kicked off Wednesday with tens of thousands expected to attend.

There will be more than 1,000 boats on display, exhibits and even VIP experiences with super yachts during the "Discover Boating" show, which wraps up on Sunday.

The show has six locations across Miami and Miami Beach but its home base is at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Organizers say the boat show has an economic impact that exceeds $1 billion and draws visitors from across the globe.

For more information about the boat show, click here.