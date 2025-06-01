2025 Atlantic hurricane season begins, with expectations for another busy year

Sunday marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30th.

While quiet weather dominates the tropics this weekend, the annual outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University suggest otherwise for the season ahead.

Both forecasts point towards the expectation of an above-average season, which typically delivers 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

Going into the 2025 season, NOAA’s outlook calls for 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes with 3-5 major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a tropical system with sustained winds of 111 mph or higher.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their 2025 hurricane season forecast on Thursday, telling Americans to start preparing for an above normal number of named storms and up to five major hurricanes.

Concurrently, Colorado State is calling for 17 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

Neither forecast projects exactly where and when storms may form. Rather, they are used as a tool to assess the total activity of the season.

Both outlooks cite warm sea-surface temperatures and a likely ENSO-neutral circulation pattern. That pattern leans towards wind shear, often a deterrent to tropical development, being a non-factor in the coming months.

The last several years have produced impressive seasons across the Atlantic Basin, like the record-setting 30 named storms that came in 2020. The following season, 21 storms formed.

Just last year, 18 storms spun up with 3 hurricanes making landfall in Florida between early august to early October.

The last hurricane to make landfall in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties occurred 20 years ago when Katrina meandered into Hallandale Beach as a category 1 before transiting southwest across Miami-Dade.

Going back to 2017, major hurricane Irma stuck the Florida Keys, making landfall as a category 4 over Cudjoe Key.

The last major hurricane to make landfall on the Florida East Coast was Jeanne in 2004.

While the infrequency allows for gaps awareness and preparation, every season requires a hurricane plan. A plan that includes how you can prepare your home before a storm, the necessities you’ll need and what to do in the event of an evacuation. Use the tools from NBC6.com to keep you prepared before, during and after a storm.

