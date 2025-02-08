2025 Miami International Boat Show set to kick off: What you need to know

The Miami International Boat Show is ready to set sail for another year.

Starting on Feb. 12 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of attendees.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to organizers, the boat show brings in nearly $1 billion in revenue.

At the show, there will be 1,000 plus exhibiting brands and over 1,000 vessels will be showcased.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As part of the event, there are five other locations where guests can gaze and learn about the luxury vessels that will be displayed, which include Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina and Superyacht Miami at Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

The event will run until Feb. 16.

To buy tickets, click here for more information.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Wednesday, 2/12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, 2/13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, 2/14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 2/15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, 2/16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE TO PARK

According to the boat show's website, it has partnered with SpotHero, which is a parking marketplace that connects drivers looking to reserve parking spaces with parking lots, parking garages, and valet services. A Google Map view of all parking locations in Miami Beach and downtown is also provided. To see those parking locations, click here.

For guests who want to take a Water Taxi or a shuttle, that information is also provided on the boat show's website.

ACTIVE DUTY OR MILITARY VETERANS

Veterans will receive complimentary tickets on Sunday, Feb. 18. To verify veteran status, email cxteam@informa.com or present your ID to a ticketing agent at the entrance.

FOOD/BEVERAGE OPTIONS

At the Miami International Boat Show, there will be a variety of food options, which include vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free meals.

The Miami International Boat Show is owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association in partnership with the International Yacht Brokers Association.