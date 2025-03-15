2025 Miami Open set to kick off: what you need to know

Fans of world-class tennis should be ready to see exciting matches during the 2025 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Several star-studded tennis players will return to Miami for the tournament presented by Itaú.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The lineup includes notable names such as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and many more.

The tournament is part of the ATP Masters 100 events on the ATP Tour and part of the WTA 1000 events in WTA Tour.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At the Miami Open, spectators can also expect to enjoy local food and participate in several activities.

The large event can be overwhelming so here's all you need to know:

When and where is the Miami Open?

The tournament will take place, as it has been since 2019, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from March 16 to 30, 2025.

The Miami Open was held at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, from 1987 to 2018.

What’s the 2025 tournament schedule?

The Miami Open begins play with Qualifying rounds from March 16 through March 18. There is no Stadium Court access during qualifying sessions.

The first round begins Wednesday, March 19, with men's and women's matches kicking off at 11 a.m. The evening session starts at 7 p.m.

The tournament follows the same schedule format until the finals on March 29 and 30.

On Saturday, March 29, the women's main draw singles final and men's doubles final will begin at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 30, the men's main draw singles and women's doubles finals will take place at 12:30 p.m.

More information here: https://www.miamiopen.com/tournament/schedule/

How to get tickets for the Miami Open?

There are a variety of ticket options, some are available for as little as $30.

Some of the tickets and packages are:

Single session tickets Watch top tennis talent and experience Miami Open’s festival-like campus day or night with Single Session tickets. A Single Session ticket provides access to 2–3 matches on the Stadium Court in addition to general admission to Grandstand, campus, and practice courts. Single session ticket holder will also have all-day access to campus restaurants, bars, and experiences. Dates and tournament schedule subject to change. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/single-session/



Mini plans Mini Plan ticket bundles offer reserved Stadium Court seating over a series of sessions, full campus access, and more. Each plan includes 4–6 sessions, with each session featuring 2-3 Stadium Court matches. 2025 Mini Plans are on sale now. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/mini-plans/



Group packages Spend quality time with family, friends, colleagues or other important people in your life. Gather a group to celebrate at the Miami Open and enjoy exclusive benefits, ensuring a memorable experience for all. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/group-packages/



Ground passes & outer court tickets All-day admission to outer courts and Grandstand and access to tennis campus, restaurants, bars, and activities. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/grounds-passes/



Suites & Luxury Witness world-class tennis coupled with an unparalleled luxury experience at Hard Rock Stadium. Premier Stadium Court seating offers exclusive accommodations. More here: https://www.miamiopen.com/luxury/



For more information on how to get tickets or different ticket options, there is an “interest form” at the bottom of the ticket package options on the Miami Open website. By filling out the form a sales representative will reach out to you with more information.

You can also call (305) 943-OPEN for more information.

Where to park?

Parking purchase is also available through Ticketmaster. On the website, guests are encouraged to “download their digital tickets and parking passes prior to arriving.”

Pre-paid parking is only purchasable on Ticketmaster up until 10 p.m. the day before each session. All same-day parking purchases must be at Gate 15, 16, 17, 18 (highlighted in yellow)

What else is there to do at the Miami Open?

The tournament has a list of different events and activities prepared for the two upcoming weeks.

Fans who attend the 2025 Miami Open will have the chance to ride in the Piper-Heidsieck Sky View, where they can grab a glass of champagne and experience the Miami pen from “new heights.”

The Piper-Heidsieck Sky View is available from March 16 to 30.

After a successful debut during the 2025 Miami Open, the Miami Open Wheelchair Tennis Invitational returns for this year's Miami Open. The event is open to all ticket holders.

Check more activities and events here: https://www.miamiopen.com/activities/