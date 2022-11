21 migrants from Cuba were taken into custody after they landed Tuesday morning at a beach in Key West.

U.S. Border Patrol said the landing took place at Smathers Beach, with the vessel having the phrase 'Patria y Vida' written on the inside.

#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄:



U.S. Border Patrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE responded to a migrant landing at Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida & encountered 21 migrants from Havana, Cuba. The investigation is ongoing.#cbp #breaking #florida #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/xUVBHj6sCN — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 15, 2022

Officials did not release details on the condition of those onboard as an investigation continues.