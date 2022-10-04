21-Year-Old Central Florida Deputy Shot and Killed While Serving Warrant

A 21-year-old deputy in central Florida was killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony drug warrant.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the shooting took place in Polk City around 3 a.m., when the deputy was one of four responding to a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant.

"They entered the trailer successfully, shots were fired and ultimately one of our very young deputies, 21 years of age, he's been with us a short period of time, died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Judd said no additional information would be given until later in the day.

The deputy's body was later taken from the hospital to the Medical Examiner's Office in Winter Haven.