23 arrested as Miami-Dade police crack down on illegal ATV, dirt bike riding

Miami-Dade police continue to crack down on those breaking traffic laws, arresting nearly two dozen people in their 2024 'Good Vibes Only' initiative.

It targets those who ride ATV's and dirt bikes illegally on streets, roadways or highways.

The police department shared results of the initiative on social media on Friday, reminding residents to not drive unauthorized vehicles on roadways.

We will protect our roadways by enforcing all traffic laws. We have Zero Tolerance for anyone breaking traffic laws and being reckless in our county. DO NOT drive unauthorized vehicles on roadways. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/wtoo0yWG2v — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 3, 2024

There were 23 arrests made, 8 firearms impounded, 56 citations issued, 24 vehicles impounded and 6 stolen vehicles recovered through the 2024 GVO initiative.