23 Cuban Migrants Land on Key West Beach in Homemade Boat

A group of 23 Cuban migrants landed in Key West Wednesday morning in a homemade boat, officials said.
The group landed at Smathers Beach and were taken into federal custody, Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted.
An investigation is ongoing, Slosar said.
Slosar and other officials have stressed how dangerous the journey across the Florida Straits can be on homemade vessels, and said the danger increases as summer temperatures rise.
Since Oct. 1, agents have responded to around 120 migrant landings in Florida, Slosar said.
