24 People Involved in 15-Vehicle Crash in Seminole County: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol officers are investigating a 15-vehicle crash on SR-417 Saturday night.

Around 9:44 PM, troopers were called to the southbound lanes at mile marker 44 for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Of the 24 people who were involved in the crash, six were transported to a hospital, according to WESH.

All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The crash involved a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2012 Chevy Cruz, both driven by 18-year-olds, police told WESH.

The drivers were taken to the hospital and both told authorities that the other was driving aggressively towards them.

After the initial crash, 13 other vehicles piled up and crashed into each other.

Investigators were initially told by a witness that they believed two cars may have been racing, WESH reported.

Dashcam of one of the witnesses is being reviewed.

Officials said that the crash is still under investigation and do not know if street racing or road rage were involved.

