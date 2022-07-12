25 Migrants From Cuba Come Ashore Near Key Biscayne Marina

Over 20 migrants from Cuba came ashore early Tuesday morning near a marina in Key Biscayne, officials said.
The migrants landed around 5 a.m. near the Crandon Park Marina, located at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.
U.S. Border Patrol officials confirmed 25 migrants came ashore during the maritime smuggling event.
The migrants came from Cuba, with one man telling NBC 6 that he was from Cardenas and had family in Miami.
All of the migrants were taken into federal custody.
