25 Migrants From Cuba Come Ashore Near Key Biscayne Marina

Over 20 migrants from Cuba came ashore early Tuesday morning near a marina in Key Biscayne, officials said.

The migrants landed around 5 a.m. near the Crandon Park Marina, located at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.

U.S. Border Patrol officials confirmed 25 migrants came ashore during the maritime smuggling event.

Early this morning, #BorderPatrol Agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE & local LE partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall in #KeyBiscayne #Florida. 25 migrants from #Cuba were taken into federal custody. The event is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/tMQupOnBne — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 12, 2022

The migrants came from Cuba, with one man telling NBC 6 that he was from Cardenas and had family in Miami.

All of the migrants were taken into federal custody.