25-year-old shot, killed in Plantation was a family man, sisters say

Charles "CJ" Jenkins was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue, his sisters said

By Lena Salzbank

A man was shot and killed in Plantation Wednesday night, leaving behind sisters overwhelmed by grief.

The victim was identified by family as 25-year-old Charles “CJ” Jenkins. 

Plantation police confirmed that the shooting, which happened at around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue, was deadly, and that preliminary reports indicate it was related to drugs.

A neighbor who did not want to provide her name said she heard three gunshots, and saw one person apparently shot in the chest and another in the leg.  

Thursday morning, police were still combing through the area, taping off part of the apartment complex and gathering evidence.

“I witnessed it. I was holding his hand,” a woman who identified herself as the victim’s sister said. 

“I was looking into his eyes, while he was–” she stops, becoming emotional. 

Jenkins also had a twin, Chopp, who responded to the scene and said their family is looking for justice.

"I'm gonna miss my brother, my twin, my day one, literally, day one," she said. "Our birthday’s in a couple of months, for real. Now I’ve got to spend it by myself." 

The victim's sisters said he was a family man, and the only man in their family. They said he was visiting a friend at the complex when he was shot.

Plantation police said all parties involved were at the scene Wednesday night. NBC6 is still waiting to learn from authorities if an arrest has been made, but crews saw a person being detained the night of the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if there were other victims and what their conditions might be.

