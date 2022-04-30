25 Years After ‘Heinous' Miramar Quadruple Murder, Family Seeks Answers

Exactly 25 years after four family members were murdered at a Miramar home in what police have called one of the "most heinous crimes" in the city's history, family members and detectives are coming together for a memorial service.

Theresa Laverne, her daughter, Marie Altidore, and Marie's daughters, 6-week-old Sabrina and 2-year-old Samantha were found murdered in a home in the 8800 block of S. Crescent Drive on April 30, 1997.

Laverne, 68, had traveled to South Florida from Haiti to help her 29-year-old daughter with the newborn.

Laverne and Altidore had been fatally shot, and the two little girls were beaten to death.

Detectives believe it was a crime of passion, fueled with rage. They said the murderer tried to stage a home invasion, but there were no signs of forced entry and no valuables were stolen.

A message was found on the home's wall that read, "I want my $100,000 drug money. They stole my drugs." Detectives believe that was just an unsophisticated attempt to cover up the true motive.

No arrests have been made in the murders. Police previously said George Altidor, Marie's husband and the father of the girls, was their only suspect, but he was never arrested or charged.

On Saturday night, family members and detectives will attend a memorial service at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, the same church the Altidor family attended.

The family will then proceed with a walk near the home where the murders occurred. They will hold a candlelight vigil and pray for justice.