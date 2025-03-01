26th annual Carnaval on The Mile kicks off 2-day event in Coral Gables

The 26th annual Carnaval on The Mile kicked off Saturday afternoon.

The celebration brings local art, live music, and great food to the heart of Coral Gables.

It's a weekend of free family fun in the heart of Coral Gables, and the two-day event is back for its 26th year.

Artist Laura Chirino said it’s the vibrant atmosphere that has led her to come back year after year.

For 10 years, this is the only festival she said she comes to.

"Carnaval on The Mile has always been my favorite festival. It’s very happy, positive," Chirino said.

This year’s festival is making history because poster artist, Mojo, is the first ever non-Hispanic to create a poster for the festival.

This year’s poster is called Our Heartbeat.

"This piece pretty much personifies what I feel Miami is," Anthony “Mojo” Reed II said. "It’s the soul, the sazon, the music, the vibe, its the energy, and also, it’s the liveliness, the colorfulness of Miami."

Carnaval Miami brings in millions of dollars into the Magic City but the impact is even larger.

It’s all about the work that's being done for the community.

"It’s the mission, it’s the purpose of why we’re here, " said Pablo Lau, President of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. "Doing festivals like this to raise funds to give back to the community."

It’s a celebration of culture for everyone."

"Oye familia, we’re here. Come hang out and party with us," Lau said.

The Carnaval continues next week for the Calle Ocho music festival.