26th Annual Miami Jewish Film Festival Taking Place at Theaters Across South Florida

The largest Jewish film festival in the United States is taking place right here in South Florida with the 26th annual Miami Jewish Film Festival.

More than 60,000 people showed up to events in 2022 as the festival expanded to theaters including the historic North Beach Bandshell, Regal South Beach Cinemas, Coral Gables Art Cinema, O Cinema, Miami Beach SoundScape and more.

The festival runs through January 26.

