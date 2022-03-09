29 Cuban Migrants on ‘Rustic' Boat Make Landfall in Florida Keys

More than two dozen Cuban migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys in what authorities described as a "rustic" boat.
The 29 migrants made landfall near Marathon, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said.
Slosar tweeted images of the bright blue vessel and its engine.
The migrants were taken into custody, Slosar said.
The incident comes just days after a group of about 300 migrants on an overloaded boat arrived in the Keys, with 163 of them swimming to shore.
