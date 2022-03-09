29 Cuban Migrants on ‘Rustic' Boat Make Landfall in Florida Keys

More than two dozen Cuban migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys in what authorities described as a "rustic" boat.

The 29 migrants made landfall near Marathon, U.S. Border Patrol Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said.

Slosar tweeted images of the bright blue vessel and its engine.

#𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐍𝐨𝐰: 29 Cuban migrants made landfall on a rustic vessel in the Florida Keys. #BorderPatrol agents & @CBPAMORegDirSE partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall near Marathon & took the migrants into custody.#BreakingNews #Florida pic.twitter.com/AKZah8H1NO — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 9, 2022

The migrants were taken into custody, Slosar said.

The incident comes just days after a group of about 300 migrants on an overloaded boat arrived in the Keys, with 163 of them swimming to shore.

#BREAKINGNEWS: SMUGGLERS OVERLOAD VESSEL!#BorderPatrol agents & partner agencies are responding to another dangerous situation in the #FloridaKeys involving approx. 300 migrants…many in need of medical attention, 163 of them swam to shore. @USCGSoutheast @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/cK0fILl3fI — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 6, 2022

