2nd Alleged Victim of 14-Year-Old Hollywood Sex Assault Suspect Comes Forward

A 14-year-old arrested in a violent sexual assault in Hollywood may be facing more charges after a second alleged victim came forward, officials said.

Police haven't released details on the second assault case but it's believed it happened last month.

The teen was arrested late Monday in connection with another sexual assault that happened last week, Hollywood Police officials said.

According to police, the victim was walking to work just before 4 a.m. on Friday when she was attacked and sexually battered by the teen in the 300 block of S. Park Road.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect after the incident, and said detectives worked around the clock to find him and take him into custody.

The teen appeared in court Tuesday where a judge agreed to a 21-day detention. The next court appearance that will help determine if he will be charged as an adult in the case is scheduled for June 27th.