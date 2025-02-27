2nd arrest made after Santeria ritual ends in stabbing, fatal shooting in Hialeah

A second arrest has been made after a Santeria ritual led to a "heated dispute" at a Hialeah home that ended with a man who stabbed a father and son being shot to death earlier this month, authorities said.
Yasmany Matos, 35, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 12 incident at a home at West 10th Court off of 40th Place.
According to an arrest report, Matos had gone to the home of 50-year-old Milton Cao so that Matos could perform a Santeria ritual on Cao.
That's when an argument broke out and Matos allegedly shot a man named Nodar outside the home, the report said.
Nodar then ran into the home and armed himself with a knife and started stabbing Matos.
Matos' 16-year-old son saw his father being attacked and tried to intervene but was slashed multiple times on his arms, the report said.
A witness said Nodar was attempting to leave the home when he was shot multiple times by Cao, the report said.
Matos still had a knife lodged in his head when he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.
He's expected to face a judge after his release from the hospital.
Matos' son was hospitalized but survived.
Cao also faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted person.