2nd Arrest Made in $1.5M Masked Heist at Hialeah Macy's That Was Caught on Camera

A second man has been arrested in connection with a $1.5 million masked heist at a Macy's in Hialeah last month that was caught on camera.

Javier De La Noval Lopez, 37, was arrested Monday on masked burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

A second suspect, 60-year-old Roberto Sanchez, had been arrested on a burglary charge last month, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Javier De La Noval Lopez and Roberto Sanchez

The burglary happened on Feb. 10-11 at the Macy's at 1777 W. 49th Street.

According to an arrest report, surveillance footage showed three suspects force their way into the store and rip an alarm off the wall shortly before midnight.

The trio returned around 1:37 a.m. and were caught on camera ransacking the store for more than three hours, the report said.

The thieves focused on the jewelry and fragrance sections, stealing more than $1.5 million worth of goods before leaving the store just before 5 a.m., the report said.

The break-in also caused around $20,000 in damages to the store, according to the report.

Surveillance footage showed the thieves in the parking lot inside a silver Porsche and white van before the burglary, and leaving the scene afterwards with a sedan, the report said.

After the surveillance footage was released to the media, police received multiple anonympus tips identifying one of the suspects as De La Noval Lopez, with one tipster saying he drives a silver Porsche, the report said.

Police began surveillance on De La Noval Lopez, who was spotted driving the same Porsche that was seen in the surveillance video from the Macy's burglary, the report said.

An eyewitness who said he'd been sleeping in his car in the parking lot identified Sanchez as the driver of a dark colored sedan that served as a lookout, the report said.

Sanchez denied being at the scene but said his Porsche was there and said he'd let De La Noval Lopez borrow it, the report said.

When detectives searched the Porsche they found two pairs of gloves, including one that matched the ones De La Noval Lopez was wearing in the surveillance footage, the report said.

According to the report, cellphone data also showed De La Noval Lopez in the area of the mall during the burglary.

Police haven't released any information about the third suspect.