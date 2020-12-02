2nd Arrest Made in 2018 Killing of Miami-Dade Librarian

A second man has been arrested in connection with the 2018 killing of a librarian during a botched robbery in Miami Gardens.

Isaiah John Williams, 22, was arrested Tuesday on second-degree murder and attempted robbery charges in the Dec. 10, 2018 killing of of 47-year-old Jaime Humet, authorities said.

The arrest comes about a week after 19-year-old Shaun Fortune was arrested on similar charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Humet.

Police say Humet was fatally shot after making a transaction at a Dade County Federal Union in Miami Gardens.

Surveillance video released at the time showed a suspect in a black hoodie getting out of a white car at the scene. Another camera angle showed the victim driving away after he was shot and the suspect making a run for it.

According to a police report, in April 2019 an anonymous caller reached out to Crime Stoppers to provide information on the shooting. The caller said Fortune was "showing off news video" of the incident, saying the shooting was an accident, the report said. The caller went on to say that three people were in the white car and told Fortune to rob Humet, handing him the gun.

A month later, fingerprints found inside Humet's vehicle matched those of Fortune's, which gave police enough probable cause to receive an arrest warrant, according to the report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Williams is also facing charges for a January 2019 armed robbery in Miami Beach.

Humet was a librarian in Miami-Dade County for 20 years.

Police say they’ve arrested the person who allegedly shot and killed a longtime librarian in Miami Gardens back in 2018.