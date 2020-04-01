2nd Man who Attended Miami Beach Winter Party Dies From Coronavirus

A second man who attended the Winter Party Music Festival in Miami Beach last month has died from coronavirus, festival organizers said Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Winter Party Festival said Ron Rich, a festival volunteer, succumbed to COVID-19 over the weekend.

"Ron was a familiar face to the guests who attended the Task Force Gala, Winter Party Festival and our Fort Lauderdale house parties over the past five years as his big smile and warmth had him mostly serving on our hospitality team," the post read. "Ron also volunteered with the Outshine Film Festival and Lambda Legal. He will be missed. We extend our condolences to his family and friends."

The National LGBTQ Task Force is mourning the passing of a loyal volunteer, Ron Rich, who succumbed to COVID-19 over the... Posted by Winter Party Festival on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The death comes less than a week after another man who attended the festival, 40-year-old Israel Carrera, died of COVID-19.

Carrera's boyfriend said Carrera came down with a horrible cough and couldn't breathe after attending the festival.

"It started with fever, and then very quickly he was having problems with breathing," Franco Conquista said.

The Winter Party Festival, an annual, weeklong LGBTQ event, drew thousands from across the country. After it ended March 10, several attendees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to festival organizers.

Event organizers noted that educational posters were placed throughout the venue while 10,000 hand sanitizers were handed out to partygoers.