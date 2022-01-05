2nd Norwegian Cruise Ship Voyage From Miami Canceled Over Covid Concerns

For the second time in two days, a Norwegian cruise ship voyage from Miami has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns, company officials said Wednesday.

The Norwegian Getaway, which was scheduled to leave Miami Wednesday on a nine-day Caribbean cruise, won't be heading out to sea, the company announced.

"As we continue to navigate the fluid public health environment, while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Getaway’s Jan. 5, 2022 voyage, due to COVID related circumstances," the company said in a statement.

One woman said she'd booked back-to-back cruises on the Getaway but learned her second voyage wouldn't be happening.

"Twelve hours before we got off, we were told, 'no, you have to get off, we're not having this cruise,'" the woman said. "I think maybe it was the smartest thing to do."

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Norwegian Pearl, which left Miami on a voyage to the Panama Canal and wasn't scheduled to return until Jan. 14, would be returning by Thursday, also due to Covid.

The Norwegian Pearl cruise is returning to PortMiami due to COVID-19 cases on board. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Officials haven't said how many passengers or crew members may have tested positive for the virus.

"Our rigorous health and safety protocols include a mandatory 100% vaccination policy for our guests and crew coupled with universal pre-embarkation testing of guests at the terminal, mask requirements on board and numerous additional layers of protection against COVID-19," the company's statement read.