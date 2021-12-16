2nd Suspect Arrested in Aventura Mall Parking Lot Armed Robbery

A man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint at Aventura Mall back in October has been arrested, and police said he's responsible for a crime spree that stretches across multiple South Florida counties.

Andrew Mitchell, 22, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Oct. 23 robbery at the mall, Aventura Police officials said.

It's unknown what exact charges Mitchell faces but a second suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Lee Underwood, was arrested last month on charges including robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, police said.

Aventura Police, Miami-Dade Corrections

Surveillance footage from the Oct. 23 incident shows a couple leaving a mall with the suspect who robbed them following close behind as they exit to the parking garage.

According to an incident report, the suspect tapped the man on the shoulder, pointed a handgun in his face and said "give me all of your jewelry or I'll kill you."

The man said he tried to grab the gun from the suspect which caused the magazine to fall out and onto the floor, but the suspect was able to pick up the magazine and put it back into the handgun, the report said.

The man's wife started screaming and begging her husband not to fight back, so he handed over his $9,000 gold Cuban link bracelet, the report said.

The suspect, Mitchell, ran off with the bracelet and fled the scene in a Mercedes driven by Underwood, police said.

Police said Mitchell is also responsible for 16 burglaries to businesses throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard Counties.